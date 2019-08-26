New harbour master appointed in Nanaimo

Capt. Satinder Singh has been appointed as Port of Nanaimo’s new vice-president of marine operations and harbour master. Photo submitted

The Port of Nanaimo has a new vice-president of marine operations and harbour master.

Capt. Satinder Singh has been appointed to the position, according to a Nanaimo Port Authority press release issued last week.

Singh brings 21 years’ experience to the position and will be responsible for safety and security within the port’s jurisdiction.

Singh previously worked for the Department of National Defence at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, Victoria, as the auxiliary fleet manager with the port operations and emergency services branch. Prior to that, he was detachment superintendent with the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental Test Range in Nanoose Bay, a joint Canada-U.S. range.

According to the press release, under Singh’s leadership in Esquimalt, the organization developed internal staffing and training programs that introduced new opportunities for existing employees and streamlined accountability. At CFMETR, he headed an east-west coast joint staffing initiative that provided opportunity and mobility for national candidates.

“An organization is a family and every member of the family should be valued, cared for, and supported,” Singh said in the release. “Every member has accountability within the family to uphold the standards, morals and ethics. Canada should know us as an iconic institute that puts Canada’s interest before self.”

