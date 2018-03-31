New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

A month after the recreational halibut fishery opened on the B.C. coast, more restrictions will come into effect on April 1.

The season started with a catch limit of 421 tonnes, and the advisory board proposed a smaller maximum size limit for larger fish. That suggestion has been adopted, Fisheries and Oceans Canada released on March 28, making the larger limit 115cm instead of last year’s 133cm.

Smaller fish will stay the same size regulation at 80cm, and fishers can catch one fish per day with two in possession. Only one of those two fish may be more than 83cm long.

The statement of restrictions from DFO also notes fishing is still prohibited in marine protected areas and rockfish conservation areas.

The newest restrictions begin the same date new Tidal Waters Sport Fishing Licences are issued (April 1). Where a halibut is caught and its size must be recorded on the licence immediately.