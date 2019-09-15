New grand entry for Williams Lake Regional Airport building nearing completion

Crews of OT Timber Frames' workers have been hard at work this week on the project

OT Timber Frames crew members work on the installation of the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new timber facade on Saturday, Sept. 14. Patrick Davies photo.

Construction of a new wooden grand entry and facade for the Williams Lake Regional Airport building is almost complete.

A crew of woodworkers from OT Timber Frames were hard at work constructing the frame Saturday morning, despite overcast skies and drizzle, showing trademark lakecity skill and work ethic.

Supervisor and project manager Lesley Allgrove said this project started for her company back in June after OT Timber Frames applied for the contract along with several other local contractors. They were lucky enough to be chosen, she said, and they got right to work designing the new addition.

“We just want to make sure everyone knows we’re doing the best we can and that most of us are local and we just want to do a really good job for Williams Lake,” Allgrove said.

When done, they’ll have constructed a completely roofed grand entry outside the airport building’s main entrance to allow for completely dry pick up and drop-offs during cold and wet Cariboo weather. It stretches out to include the roof of the airport, so as to avoid any lips where water could splash down on people below.

Everything that has been constructed thus far has been done over the last week, Allgrove said, with her team cutting, staining and assembling the wood at both the airport and their own mill. The roof is to be added on Sunday and will consist of spruce boards that will later have tin added atop that on Monday.

“We’re just so happy to be able to do this for Williams Lake and show them what we got,” Allgrove said.

