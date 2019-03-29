New government elected by Saik’uz First Nation

Saik’uz First Nations elects new government with Priscilla Mueller taking over as chief.

The newly elected chief of Sai’kuz First Nation is Priscilla Mueller.

The election results were counted on March 27 and results were announced March 28.

The contenders for chief were Brent Raphael, Geoffrey Thomas and Mueller.

Mueller won the election with 169 votes. Whereas Raphael and Thomas received 62 and 57 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, candidates elected as councillors are Rodney Teed, Jackie Thomas, Albert George and Jasmine Thomas.

Other members who ran for the office of councillor are — Ben Alexis, Marilyn Antoine Vickers, Ernie John, Fabian John, Colleen Patrick, Kevin Prince and Greg Raphael.

Total votes receives for the office of councillor are as follows:

Alexis, Ben – 84

Antoine (Vickers), Marilyn – 81

George, Albert – 134

John, Ernie – 51

John, Fabian – 53

Patrick, Colleen – 82

Prince, Kevin – 60

Raphael, Greg – 80

Teed, Rodney – 151

Thomas, Jackie – 140

Thomas, Jasmine – 111

The number of valid ballots cast for candidates for Chief were 288 and one was a rejected ballot.

Whereas there were 288 valid ballots cast for candidates for Councillor and three were rejected ballots.

