New Gold donates funds to support environmental project

The Nechako Environment and Water Stewardship Society (NEWSS) were approved funding for two E-DNA kits for the Koh Learning program.

Wayne Salewski, director of the Nechako Environment and Water Stewardship Society, left, with members of New Gold Inc. and Ken Young, Vanderhoof councillor on the right, at a cheque presentation where New Gold gave NEWSS $4617 for E-DNA kits. (Photo a courtesy of Wayne Salewski)

The Koh Learning in our Watersheds is a SD91 and UNBC partnered project and NEWSS works closely with the program as well.

Wayne Salewski director of NEWSS said these new kits will help determine fish absence and presence by taking water samples and sending them across to the labs at UNBC.

“We will know what fish is present in the water as these fish shed (sloughed) off DNA in the water,” Salewski said.

These kits will save the need for a team of people using traditional methods like electro-shocking or minnow trap.

“Its a very cool project. It is very generous of the community and New Gold to help with this important work,” he added.

New Gold Inc. donated $4617 for the E-DNA kits.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express