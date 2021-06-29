New gazebo opens at Cranbrook dog park

Mayor Lee Pratt and the Cranbrook Lions Club officially cut the ribbon for a new wooden gazebo at the Cranbrook Dog Park on Tuesday, June 29.

The Cranbrook Lions Club, donors, sponsors, and Mayor Lee Pratt commemorate the opening of the Cranbrook Lions Club Dog Park Shelter on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Lions Club Dog Park Shelter is dedicated to the memory of former Lion Ron Rushworth. Pets Go Raw, the Cranbrook Veterinary Hospital, and the Wheeldon Family were all major sponsors.

“We really appreciate organizations like the Cranbrook Lions Club and how they step up and meet needs within our community,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

The City of Cranbrook, Cloverdale Paint, Denham Ford, Integra Tire Auto Centre, Salvador Ready Mix Concrete, Skyway Distributors, Splash of Colour Painting, and Spring Creek Ranch were all donors to the project.

