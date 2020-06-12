New gazebo and walkway built for McConnell Estates residents in Terrace

Senior residents at McConnell Estates in Terrace will soon have access to a new gazebo and walkway.

The wooden gazebo and cement walkway in what was once a vacant green space will serve as a functional and accessible outdoor area for seniors with limited mobility.

Construction on the project began late last year and the structure was finished in early May. While the gazebo itself is completed, seniors will have to wait a little longer to use it.

“They’ve actually not opened it up officially to the residents yet, they’re wanting the grass to fill in a bit more before they do, however some of the residents have been out and poked around in it,” said David Oatway, member of the Rotary Club of Terrace, which undertook the project with the Rotary Club of Terrace-Skeena Valley, Terrace Beautification Society, Northern Health, Progressive Ventures and McElhanney.

The project cost slightly below it’s $75,000 budget. Most of the money came from 2018’s Rotary auction, along with community donations and other fundraising events.

“We would like to of course thank everyone that purchased auction items and made donations to Rotary projects, this one and in the past and appreciate their continued support so we can continue to build these kind of amenities for the citizens of Terrace,” said Oatway.

