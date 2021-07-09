New food bank facility coming to the Coast

Ucluelet mayor Mayco Noel and Food Bank on the Edge Society’s executive director Cris Martin hug on the newly designated site for the community food bank. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Ucluelet is getting a new food bank facility.

During the June 15 regular council meeting, mayor and council unanimously approved leasing a 665m2 plot of district land at Tugwell Fields to the Food Bank on the Edge Society for a $1.00 annual fee over the period of ten years. The designated land will support a proposed 2,400 sq. ft. custom ordered modular building.

For the last 13 years, the Food Bank on the Edge has been operating out of an aging building on Seaplane Base Road. The new location at northwest corner of Tugwell Field on Forbes Road puts the community service at high ground, clear of tsunami hazard.

“This is the beginning of the beginning. We needed this commitment before we could proceed with grant applications,” said Food Bank on the Edge Society’s executive director Cris Martin.

She went on to say that the new facility will also include a community kitchen and meeting space. According to district staff, the new food bank will not encroach on any other future plans for Tugwell and parking is also being considered in the project.

“The location is a muster point, and the proposed facility could also provide a support function in the case of community emergency,” notes the district staff report to council. Other potential facilities in the Tugwell area include a field house, covered sports surface, and community garden.

“This is a big step to make this dream happen,” said Ucluelet mayor Mayco Noel during a site visit.

Next steps for the Food Bank on the Edge Society includes chasing grants to support the $1.3 million project build.

Future costs for water, electrical and sewer services to the community facility were discussed by council during the June 15 meeting, and a motion was approved to incorporate the servicing costs into the 2022 budgeting process.

