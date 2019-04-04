New flagpole and crosswalk for Barriere

District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan reported to council at their regular meeting on Monday, Apr. 1, that after the resignation of an employee in the water/wastewater departments, the District had now found a qualified replacement.

“Sherry Harpham is the successful candidate and will be relocating from a similar-sized northern Saskatchewan community to join our Barriere team beginning April 15,” said Hannigan, “She will be staying in the Solar Aquatics Water Reclamation Centre (SAWRC) bedroom unit until she and her husband find more permanent quarters.”

Hannigan also reported that she attended the 2019 Spring Hazard Awareness Workshop in Kamloops, along with Councillor Donna Kibble as Acting Mayor, with Roads and Parks Manager Dustin Doherty, Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth, and Alexis Proulx representing Barriere Search and Rescue.

“The annual spring workshop put on by Emergency Management BC (EMBC) included presenters from a number of areas involved in determining forecasts and new information for the upcoming spring/summer emergency response season,” said Hannigan. “There are an increasing number of tools and mobile apps being worked on coming available including online up to date visuals on incident areas, interactive mobile mapping showing local states of emergency boundaries, evacuation areas, air quality and snow pack.

“The province is investing an additional $40million into research and innovation to capture and develop new tech ideas and innovation. Under the category of ESS Modernization, a new app will allow evacuees to register without physically going to a reception centre which will help to streamline that process.

“Many of the changes are based on the Chapman/Abbott Report that came about as a result of the unprecedented 2017 floods and fires. PreparedBC has a number of Preparedness Guides available for households, small business and tourism operators,” reported Hannigan.

Hannigan also noted that the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) committee met last week to discuss applications from entrepreneurs interested in starting a business in Barriere. Dates are being confirmed for two or three potential applicants to visit Barriere to see if they may be a fit for our community. If all goes well at that point the committee can recommend the application be considered by the province.

The CAO also reported on current water testing in the community in regards to the cloudy water that a number of residents have experienced from their taps. “A sample of the sediment that some are still experiencing in their municipal water has been sent for testing to identify its makeup,” reported Hannigan, “The results will be posted on the www.barriere.ca site as soon as they are available. Regular testing results for harmful bacteria can also be found at this location.”

Hannigan reported that a flag pole for a Simpcw Flag in Fadear Park was needed. There are currently three flags at the entrance to Fadear Park. An additional shorter pole (20 feet) to match the existing, would cost $489 plus tax. A 25 foot pole (same height as the Canada flag is now) is $589 plus tax. In addition there is a small amount of concrete plus staff time to install.

Hannigan recommendation was, “That Council approve the purchase and installation of a new foot flag pole for the entrance of Fadear Park with the money coming from General Surplus”.

Council approved that a taller pole would be added beside the Canada flag for the provincial flag, leaving the two existing shorter poles for the Simpcw and Barriere flags.

A letter from Barriere resident Teresa McCastle was also presented to council at the Apr. 1 meeting.

McCastle wrote,”I would like too know if the District Of Barriere would consider putting in another crosswalk on Barriere Town road at the main entrance to Fadear Park across from the United Church?

“This crossing is used by a lot more people than the crossing going to the Mall,

“Seniors, people with walkers, carts, dog walkers, children’s groups from the church trying too cross as people travel faster than the posted 50 km, and at times it’s hard too get across to the park.”

Council voted to install the crosswalk “as soon as possible” and signs have already been ordered.

Hannigan commented the new crosswalk should be in within the next couple of weeks, “as soon as the line painters are here”.

Also noted was a reminder that Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar, will be hosting a Meet and Greet in Barriere at the Ridge on April 12 from 1:30 to 3:00pm.

The next regular District of Barriere Council meeting will be on Monday, Apr. 15, at 7 p.m.