New fire truck for Keremeos and area

Residents vote to borrow money to buy a new fire truck for the Keremeos area.

Residents in the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department protection area are getting a new fire truck.

Eight hundred and fifty-one residents in Area B, G, and Keremeos voted in favour of borrowing $350,000 over the next 20 years to purchase the new truck.

One hundred sixty-two voted against.

The current truck was bought in 1999. Trucks age-out after 20 years.

Jordy Bosscha, fire chief for the Keremeos department said the truck would take 18 months to two years before it would be home in Keremeos. The ideal is the current truck will stay on site and be used as a backup.