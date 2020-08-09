Emergency vehicles at site of fire. Paul Rodgers photo

New fire start off Stirton Road, near Marysville

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire start near Marysville, Sunday afternoon . It has been named the Luke Creek fire and is about 450 metres off Stirton Road. Cause is unknown at this time.

More to come.

Kimberley Bulletin

