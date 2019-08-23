New fire response vehicle for New Hazelton

The smaller, new vehicle has been outfitted with extensive capabilities and will primarily serve communities in South Hazelton and Rural Hazelton. (Contributed photo)

New Hazelton will soon receive a new customized water tender to replace an aging fire truck due for retirement.

The smaller, new vehicle has been outfitted with extensive capabilities and will primarily serve the South Hazelton and Rural Hazelton communities. It can also stand in for the larger main unit in New Hazelton when that vehicle is out for servicing, or act as second, equally capable unit on more complex responses, reads a press release from the Regional District of Kitimat Stikine.

READ MORE: FireSmart program launches in Terrace

Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Boehm has been working on behalf of the RDKS with the District of New Hazelton Fire Chief Cliff Coukell to outfit the water tender. “This is exceptional,” Boehm said. “In collaborating and planning this vehicle, we’ve made accommodations in capacity for a growing community.”

The Regional District will ceremoniously pass the keys for the new apparatus to New Hazelton at their regular board meeting tonight, Aug. 23. This will give the board the opportunity to see the vehicle before it is formally placed into service, based in New Hazelton, before the end of August.

“This announcement is great news for the residents of South Hazelton and rural Hazelton communities. The Regional District is always pleased when we see the results of collaborative agreements. With the capabilities it has, this new fire truck is no exception and its exciting,” said Phil Germuth, RDKS board chair.

quinn@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter