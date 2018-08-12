New fire reported near North Taylor Arm in Alberni Valley

Although Vancouver Island received some rain this weekend, it wasn’t enough to halt the fires burning in the Alberni Valley.

A new fire was reported near the North Taylor Arm of Sproat Lake on Saturday night, and Port Alberni Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area Sunday morning. The fire is reportedly 0.2 hectares in size, and appears to be contained. It is also suspected to be human-caused.

A release from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) on Sunday morning expressed concern about the number of person-caused fires in the Alberni Valley.

“Crews had to be pulled from the Arbutus Summit fire to respond to the North Taylor Arm which has slowed the progress on the fire guards for the Arbutus fire,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the cause of these fires is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

#PortAlberni The # of person caused fires in the area is causing great concern for BC Wildfire Service. Exceptional amount of resources deployed to fight fires. If anyone has info related to the cause of the Port Alberni area fires, please contact Port Alberni RCMP 250-723-2424. — Alberni-Clayoquot RD (@ACRDgov) August 12, 2018

Meanwhile, crews made good progress on a 25-hectare fire near Arbutus Ridge on Saturday, developing guards along the sides of the fire and using controlled burns. The fire guards held overnight, and BC Wildfire Service crews, along with two helicopters and heavy equipment, will continue to work on the site.

More smoke from this area can be expected today as controlled burning takes place.

The Lacy Lake fire on the Beaufort Range is now in the clean-up stage. Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments are still on scene, while Cherry Creek Fire Department has been released.

The storm that travelled down Vancouver Island on Saturday brought with it lightning, as well as more than a dozen new fires on Vancouver Island. Most are located on the North Island, but one has been recorded near Nanaimo.