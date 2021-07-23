New fire reported along Blackwater FSR north of Golden

It's a new, seperate fire from the Blackwater Ridge fire, which is now being held.

The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard is reporting a new fire north of Golden in the Donald area.

The fire, which was discovered on Thursday, July 22, according to the dashboard, is estimated to be 0.o1 hectares in size. The suspected cause is still lightning.

It is still classified as new.

The approximate location of the fire is Blackwater FSR, which is approximately 30 kilometres north of Golden. It is in the same general area as the Blackwater Ridge fire, which is currently being held at 100 hectares in size.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

The fire reporting number is 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

There are currently 274 active fires in the province, 16 of which are new in the last two days.

The BC Wildfire service has issued a wind advisory for the Interior and southeastern B.C. over the next few days, as a weather system is expected to hit the province and potentially increase the danger of fires across the province.