New fire hall on the way for Cluculz Lake

Approximate $950,000 facility anticipated to be completed by this fall

A groundbreaking ceremony for Cluculz Lake’s new fire hall will take place Tuesday, June 22. The current fire hall is able to only store one apparatus. (Photo submitted)

The Cluculz Lake Volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to store both of their fire trucks under one roof.

Viking Construction Ltd. of Prince George was recently awarded a contract to build a new 2,400 square foot fire hall adjacent to the Cluculz Lake Community Hall.

“The old fire hall is basically a glorified shed,” said fire chief Jason Blackwell. “It’s not very big—it holds one small truck, and that’s it.”

The other fire truck is stored outside and is not accessible in the winter, confirmed Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN), director of protective services Deborah Jones-Middleton.

Once the new fire hall is completed by fall 2021, the department will be able to store both apparatus at the hall, which will have two bays as well a training office, small kitchen, showers and washroom.

“It is a good fit, and there’s a lot of land there that is leased by the community hall, and they agreed to share that,” Jones-Middleton said of the location.

The current fire hall is located in front of the community hall.

A groundbreaking ceremony led by RDBN Area F director Jerry Petersen is scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 22.

The approximate $950,000 project was fully funded through B.C.’s Northern Capital and Planning Grant.

