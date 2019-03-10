New federal agriculture minister to visit Okanagan

Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to be in Vernon and Kelowna Monday

Newly appointed federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to stop in Vernon and Kelowna on Monday on her first tour as minister. (Black Press - file photo)

It would appear Canada’s newly appointed federal agriculture and agri-food minister will be visiting the Okanagan.

According to a pair of releases, Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to kick off her first tour as minister with stops in the Okanagan on Monday.

RealAgriculture.com said Bibeau will be in Vernon Monday “where she will make an announcement in support of B.C. farmers.”

Later Monday, Bibeau is slated to visit a fruit market in Kelowna “to make an announcement in support of B.C.’s tree fruit industry.”

The releases do not say where the minister will be and at what times. Calls to the federal office Sunday were not returned.

According to newswire.ca, Bibeau announced the tour Friday, saying she’ll meet with farmers, processors and industry leaders, as well as participate in local agricultural events to highlight strategic federal agricultural investments and programs and how they will help to build an even stronger and more innovative sector for Canada.

“I am thrilled to be kicking off my first agricultural tour in Western Canada in my new role as federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food,” said Bibeau. “This will be an opportunity for me to meet with our world-class farmers and processors, as well as their representatives on the ground. The future of the agriculture sector is full of new possibilities and our government is committed to contribute to its growth.”

Bibeau will travel to Calgary Tuesday then cap off the trip in Winnipeg.

One week ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a small cabinet shuffle which saw former Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay moved to veteran affairs, and Minister Bibeau moved from international development to agriculture and agri-food.

RELATED: Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.