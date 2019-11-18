New, feature-length documentary on missing woman Emma Fillipoff comes out next year

A new, feature-length documentary covering the disappearance of Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff is set to be released in 2020.

In 2012, 26-year-old Fillipoff was seen walking barefoot and disoriented in downtown Victoria. For years the last known sighting of her was on Nov. 28, 2012, in front of the Empress Hotel by two Victoria Police officers. That evening, Emma seemed anxious and paranoid. The officers spoke with her for 45 minutes and determined she was not at risk of harming herself or others, so they left.

In 2018 a new lead was released of a man who’d given Fillipoff a ride as she tried to make her way to Colwood later that evening.

READ MORE: New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

Also in 2018, for the sixth anniversary of Fillipoff’s disappearance, a cadaver dog search was organized by film producer and leading search advocate Kimberly Bordage. The search didn’t yield any finds but ruled out areas of suspicion.

Now, Bordage along with business partner Frank Orlando have produced a film titled “Good Luck Everyheart: The Search for Emma Fillipoff.”

“This kind of ambiguous loss is agonizing and Emma’s family and friends need answers,” Bordage said in a statement. “It’s our hope that a new feature length documentary, highlighting the ongoing search for Emma, and the impact her disappearance has had on her loved ones, will reach an even broader audience and hopefully bring in the lead that is so desperately needed.”

Fillipoff’s mother, Shelley Fillipoff has developed a strong friendship with Bordage and Franco over the years, and hopes the release of the film will help keep the search alive.

ALSO READ: Cadaver dog search scheduled for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff

“It is my hope that this film will revive interest in Emma’s case, and with this renewed interest, someone may very well come forward,” said Shelley Fillipoff. “It’s imperative that Emma’s unsolved disappearance be kept in the public eye as it may very well be the only hope of finding my daughter.”

Members of the Victoria Police Department are included in the documentary, something Shelley is grateful for.

“I feel that it demonstrates a real desire to be accountable and a willingness to do whatever they can to assist in locating my daughter,” she said.

Final dates for the launch of the documentary have yet to be released.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi

and follow us on Instagram