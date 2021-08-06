New EV fast-charge station opens in Courtenay

Courteney has a new public electric vehicle fast-charging station, at 757 Ryan Rd.

The station has two chargers.

According to a press release sent out by the provincial government, these fast chargers allow EV drivers to get approximately 250 kilometres worth of charge per hour. There is a maximum charge time of 40 minutes per charging station.

“More and more people in the Comox Valley are choosing an electric vehicle to get around town,” said Courtenay-Comox MLA, Ronna-Rae Leonard. “We’re working hard with our partners here in the Valley and across the province to make sure that when people make that switch, charging stations are there for them.”

Campbell River has also received a new EV fast-charge station, at 401 11 Ave.