New environmental debate announced for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

A new environmental debate for the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has been announced.

The debate will be part of a series of virtual provincial election debates hosted by B.C.’s leading environmental and conservation groups, including Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – British Columbia (CPAWS-BC).

Founded in 1978, CPAWS-BC is dedicated to protecting wilderness in the province, including the ocean.

The organization says that constituents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have first-hand experience with the shortfalls created by the chronic underfunding of B.C.’s provincial parks, citing how Golden Ears Provincial Park was inaccessible to many this past summer because of soaring demand for camping and time outdoors.

The conservation group released survey results from the society’s B.C. chapter that found almost 70 per cent of B.C. voters prioritize the environment and nature conservation in the upcoming election and 94 per cent also value a healthy ocean.

The survey also found that 86 per cent thing the province should invest more funding into B.C. parks.

Both BC NDP candidate Lisa Beare and BC Liberal party candidate Cheryl Ashlie will be taking part in the debate that will take place on Zoom and live streamed on Facebook.

Each debate hosted by CPAWS-BC will include common questions that focus on a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and nature conservation.

Audience members will also have a chance to ask questions directly to the candidates.

The debate will take place Oct. 20 at 6 p.m..

Participants must register in advance to join in on the Zoom and submit questions to candidates.

For more information go to cpawsbc.org.

