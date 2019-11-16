New elected seniors board aims to secure funding

Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) newly elected board says its top priority this year is to secure funds.

The society is responsible to operate and maintain the centre located at 20605 51b Ave. in Langley and that includes its programs, says Steve Ferguson, chair of the board.

“We have to work hard to apply for the necessary grants,” said Ferguson.

Services include recreation programs, outreach services, dining and adult day programs, which provide specialized care and recreation for adults with physical, mental limitations who live alone or with a caregiver.

“We provide many different activities for seniors, including: table tennis, billiards, woodworking, carpet bowling, card clubs, a choir, art classes, dance, yoga, Osteofit and Tai Chi, as well as many trips and excursions,” explained Ferguson. “Social events with entertainment also take place regularly in our LSRS Banquet Hall. A full service professional catering department can offer a venue for people who wish to host events and parties.”

READ MORE: Langley senior’s long service to community earns PNE award

Prospective members are invited to try the centre’s clubs and activities free for up to three visits before deciding if a membership is a right fit for them.

Some of the fall activities for members include painting, free legal consultation and a free hearing clinic.

“As the years go by the baby boomers coming up, there will be more and more seniors in the community and Langley is a great place to live for seniors… we believe that with the senior population growing we have to keep active in promoting our programs and… earning the necessary funding to keep those programs going.”

The new board was elected Sept. 4 when the society held its annual general meeting.

The centre is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the fall schedule and upcoming events visit www.lsrs.ca

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.