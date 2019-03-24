New driver ticketed after sending vehicle through White Rock garden

'We heard a big bang and he drove right into the bush,' witness says

A new driver received a number of tickets after plowing his vehicle through a garden in White Rock on Sunday (March 17).

Nicholas Rantucci, who lives near where the collision took place at the corner of Kerfoot Road and Magdalen Avenue, contacted Peace Arch News Sunday afternoon, shortly after the incident.

“He was going really fast, must’ve been going over 100 and then we heard a big bang and he drove right into the bush almost drove right into their house,” Rantucci wrote, adding that he lives next door and saw the driver “speeding” down the Kerfoot Road.

“It was almost (like) he was going to drive right off the road. I don’t know what the heck he was doing.”

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News this week that the “new drive” was issued tickets for driving without due care and a ticket contrary to the driver license restrictions.