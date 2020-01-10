New downtown Abbotsford apartment building proposed

Six-storey building would be located along George Ferguson Way

A five-storey apartment building is proposed for the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Trinity Street in the historic downtown.

Abbotsford’s historic downtown could see the construction of another apartment building, if council approves a six-storey, 40-unit project.

Developer Jagroop Dhaliwal has applied to construct a new building at the intersection of Trinity Street and George Ferguson Way.

The proposed building would include a roof-top amenity area, but requires a pair of variances that staff described as “very minor.”

Staff have recommended approval of the proposal, and council voted Monday to send the project to a public hearing later this month.

The building is the fifth high-density project in the historic downtown to go before council in recent years.

A 100-plus-unit apartment building is nearing construction on Montrose Avenue, and last year council approved the redevelopment of the Clayburn Brick Plant property. Two other smaller apartment buildings like that came before council Monday. Both are along George Ferguson Way. One, up the hill near the McCallum Road intersection, is already under construction; the other, along Gladys Avenue, recently received council’s approval.

The property in question includes some steep slopes, but a geotechnical report commissioned by the developer says construction can proceed as long as all the consultant’s recommendations are followed.

The applicant is also asking for variances in regards to the building’s parking garage and to the required setback from George Ferguson Way. The setback change is required, in part, because the city wants to take a chunk of the front of the property to allow it to widen George Ferguson Way in the future.

The Abbotsford Downtown Business Association also signaled their support of the project.

Three trees will be removed, along with 10 on a city right-of-way next door. The proposal suggests 17 will be planted on site, including seven on the rooftop patio.

