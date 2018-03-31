New dog control contractor in Cawston

Several dogs were picked up last week by the new contractor

There’s a new dog catcher in town and that might be causing trouble for some farmers in Area B.

Brad Dollevoet, development services manager for the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen, said several dogs were picked up in the Cawston Area over the last week, one because of a complaint, and the other dog, he said, was seen running loose.

“We have changed our provider for our animal control service. It used to be done by a different contractor but we went with a new contractor in February of this year,” he said when contacted by the Keremeos Review. “They may be experiencing a change because of that. We do have a control bylaw for Area B and have for quite some time.”

The new contractor is SOS Security Services in Penticton, which has as kennel in Oliver.

Dollevoet said the bylaw officer only attends an area if there has been a complaint of a dog running loose. While there if the bylaw officer sees another dog running loose he or she might decide to take it as well.

Dogs 24 weeks of age or older are required to have a dog tag. A dog tag costs between $20 to $50 depending on whether the dog is intact or neutered.

Dogs must be on a leash in all public places. Any dog found at large (not under control of its owner) could be impounded or the owner receive a ticket. The impoundment fee is $50 for the first time, $100 for the second time, etc. All impoundment fees must be paid and the dog must have a current dog tag prior to being released.

All calls and complaints with respect to animals at large are fielded by calling 250-490-4113 and complaints can be emailed to raylwin@rdos.bc.ca.