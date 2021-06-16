New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

A new doctor has been recruited for the Creston Valley. (Pixabay)

Submitted by Creston Valley Health Working Group

The Creston Valley Health Working Group has continued to use a unique and innovative approach to successfully recruit full service family physicians.

For those perhaps new to the area, the Regional District of Central Kootenay Directors and the Town of Creston saw the need for sustained health care for the citizens of the Creston Valley several years ago. As such, our community is represented by our dedicated health recruiter who reaches out to communicate with potential full service physicians. At the same time, the Creston Valley Health Working Group keeps in communication with the Hospital’s Chief of Staff and all health clinics to keep the community’s needs at the forefront.

In the last nine years, 10 family physcians have been recruited to work in the community.

Despite the necessity for pivoting and shifting within the ongoing pandemic, recruitment during these times has continued in creative ways.

To that end, the Creston Valley Health Working Group wishes to share a further success story.

Dr. Luke Turanich, a family physician also accredited to perform anesthetics, has been successfully recruited to Creston.

“I’d like to thank the Creston Valley Health Working Group and all those involved in the recruiting process for their commitment and hospitality,” said Dr. Turanich. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter as I prepare to join Creston’s health care team , and I am very excited to become a member of the great Creston community as a whole.”

It is anticipated he will begin practice in Creston in the late summer or early fall time frame. Further information is anticipated to be forthcoming in the very near future as to where he will be practicing. Any information on Dr. Turanich accepting new patients will be provided by the clinic closer to the time he arrives.

