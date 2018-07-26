New detachment commander at Comox Valley RCMP

The Comox Valley has a new ‘top cop.’

Comox Valley RCMP announced Insp. Mike Kurvers has been selected to replace Insp. Tim Walton at the local detachment.

Kurvers had spent the last four years at the Fort St. John detachment.

His departure from Fort St. John, in June, was noted as a retirement from the force, after a 28-year career.

According to Courtenay Mayor Larry Jangula, RCMP Island Division Chief Supt. Sean Sullivan recommended Kurvers for the impending vacancy.

“We had a choice of several processes. We could have gone through … a promotional board, and interviewed people that they brought in from all over Canada, but under the recommendation of [Chief Supt. Sullivan], he said this is someone who is very highly qualified, is going to do the job, and has the experience we wanted… somebody who has been there, done that, recently,” said Jangula. “I’m very impressed with his background, very impressed with the reference checks that I have personally done and very impressed with meeting him and talking to him.”

Jangula said the alternative process could have taken up to a year to complete.

“Personally, I think it’s a win-win. I don’t see any downside here at all,” he added.

Sullivan said the position was not available when Kurvers first announced his departure from Fort St. John.

“This opportunity was not present when Insp. Kurvers retired,” Sullivan said in email correspondence with The Record. “Once he became aware it was mutually agreed upon with all of the mayors and First Nations band to conduct an interview to see if he was the right fit. It was unanimous amongst all those participating and Insp. Kurvers was named to the position.”

Sullivan added that this position is in no way an interim or transitional hiring.

“This is a permanent hiring and Insp. Kurvers is planning on relocating to the Comox Valley to fulfill his term as Commander there.”

Kurvers was the only prospect to be interviewed by the Comox Valley contingent.

Comox Mayor Paul Ives said it was Kurvers’s track record, working in a multi-faceted community, that impressed him.

“Being an inspector up in the Fort St. John area – a similar scenario in that they have the city of Fort St. John and they also have the village of Taylor, and some outlying areas – he is aware of the different parts of that job in terms of … some rural, some urban, and the challenges dealing with [multiple landscapes].

“The challenges here in the Comox Valley can be quite diverse. Everyone wants different levels of service and that is one of the challenges … keeping everyone happy, whether it’s Cumberland, looking for community policing, us [Comox] looking for a presence, or Courtenay looking to deal with specific issues around crime and homelessness. I think he has the experience to take that all into account.”

Ives said he was initially unaware that Carvers had left Fort St. John to retire.

“I didn’t know that initially, but I did find that out,” said Ives. “They essentially brought him out of retirement, they think he is a suitable candidate. He was looking for a new challenge so we will see how that plays out.”

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird is hopeful the personnel change will bring with it a change in the way policing in Cumberland is regarded.

“He’s very personable, and he understands small communities: that’s what I was looking for,” said Baird. “What was surprising to me is that we had a different viewpoint on what community policing means. When we were asking for community policing, we were asking for the officers to get out of their vehicles, walk the streets, talk to people. Their concept was to work with council and have a good relationship with council. I am really glad that came up. Now we can be going after the same thing. Our residents have been asking for that [presence] for quite a while and I think they will be very happy.”

In regards to being the only applicant to interview, Baird said she has no issue with the decision.

“I think they had somebody in mind that would fit, and I think they made a wise choice.”

An exact starting date for Insp. Kurvers has not been announced.

Chief Nicole Rempel of the K’ómoks First nation was not available for an interview.