New design master plan in the works for Kitimat’s downtown core

The District of Kitimat is working on a draft redesign plan for Kitimat’s downtown core.

The project began in 2018 as an update of Kitimat’s current Downtown Design Guidelines. Following the events in 2018, the District and consultants from MODUS Planning, Design, and Engagement agreed that a new plan was appropriate to create new vision and design principles for Downtown Kitimat. They came up with the ‘Downtown Master Plan’ with the goal of modernizing downtown Kitimat and making it a more “vibrant city centre.”

The new ‘Downtown Master Plan’ and revised ‘Downtown Design Guidelines’ will work to address current challenges and issues within the downtown core, refresh the design, and provide clear direction for future development and redevelopment of the downtown, according to the District’s website.

They are looking for community input at this time, asking questions such as what opportunities can be seen for downtown Kitimat, what challenges are present with the current design, and how the downtown can be made into a more liveable, successful, people-friendly place.

The District will be holding open houses for people to discuss and see designs of the new downtown plans. A public open house will be held Wed., Sept. 23 at Riverlodge, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A virtual open house will be held on the District’s website on Thurs., Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Redesign plans can be seen on the District of Kitimat website and on their Facebook page. Questions, comments, and feedback about the redesign can be sent to dok@kitimat.ca. Visit the ‘Reports and Plans’ section of the District of Kitimat website to see more of the ‘Downtown Master Plan’ and updated design guidelines.

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter