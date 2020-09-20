New Cumberland fire hall goes to rezoning hearing

Official community plan is also to be amended for the site

Work on the new fire hall has already begun. Photo by Mike Chouinard

One of the bigger projects for the Village of Cumberland of late has been the new fire hall.

The new structure is currently being built, though the Village still needs to amend its zoning and official community plan (OCP) to take into account a different land use designation for the site at 4724 Cumberland Rd. The site needs to be changed from residential to institutional, which covers non-for-profit use, semi-public use or institutions such as fire halls, churches, libraries, schools or health care facilities.

There will be a public hearing next month for the public to find out more about the proposed amendments and provide feedback. It will take place on Monday, Oct. 19 starting at 7 p.m.

To take into account space requirements in light of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village will hold the public hearing at Cumberland Recreation Centre gymnasium,

“We’ll set it up with COVID safety procedures,” said senior planner Karin Albert.

Council gave first reading to the bylaws to amend both the zoning bylaw and the OCP back in May.

At the latest meeting on Sept. 14, members of council asked if there are methods by which the public can provide input if they cannot or prefer not to attend the public hearing in person.

Albert said people can write the Village, drop off comments or send emails in advance to give their input.

“They can still submit comments prior to the public hearing,” she said.

Council gave second reading to the bylaws at the most recent meeting in order to allow the hearing to proceed as planned for next month.

Work on the new fire hall started in the spring, after the community approved borrowing to finance the $4.2 million project. The new hall, which has been planned for years, is expected to fix some significant operational safety and structural issues at the existing facility.

