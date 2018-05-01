New crosswalk being installed on Island Highway in View Royal

Crews will be installing a new crosswalk on Island Highway at Burnside Road West. (Photo courtesy of the Town of View Royal)

There could be some delays on Island Highway at the Colwood Interchange as crews complete some work in the area this Wednesday and Thursday.

The Town of View Royal is installing a new pedestrian activated crosswalk in the right-hand turn land on Island Highway and Burnside Road West.

Crews will be completing the work on May 2 to 3 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

