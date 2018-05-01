New crosswalk being installed on Island Highway in View Royal

There could be some delays on Island Highway at the Colwood Interchange as crews complete some work in the area this Wednesday and Thursday.
The Town will be installing a new pedestrian activated crosswalk in the right-hand turn lane on Island Hwy at the Colwood Interchange (at Trans Canada Hwy and Burnside Rd W) on Wed, May 2 to Thu, May 3. Hours of work will be from 9am – 3pm #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/lVLY7s4rXH
— Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) May 1, 2018
The Town of View Royal is installing a new pedestrian activated crosswalk in the right-hand turn land on Island Highway and Burnside Road West.
Crews will be completing the work on May 2 to 3 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.