New crochet art exhibit brings (extra) zest to Fernie Arts Station

Kate Moran is the creator of the Guacamole Series on display for the next month.

Kate Moran has crocheted all of the ingredients in guacamole, here she poses with her favourite piece - the lime. It will be on display at the Fernie Arts Station as part of the 'Guacamole Series' between July and August 2021. (Jasper Myers / The Free Press)

Local artist Kate Moran will unveil ‘The Guacamole Series,’ a free-form crochet art series, this Thursday at The Arts Station – and it’s literally about guacamole.

Moran has crocheted every ingredient of guacamole onto canvas for this series from the avocado to the lime.

But she says this all started with a peach. It was while crocheting the peach that Moran says led her to the Guacamole Series.

“While I was doing the peach I was like ‘what goes with a peach?’ I’ll do a pear, and then I while I was doing the pear I was like ‘what should I do next?’ oh I’ll do an avocado,” says Moran. “Then I was like ‘I’ll do all the ingredients of guacamole.'”

According to Moran there isn’t any deep meaning behind the guacamole though, no hidden message.

“A lot of people are like ‘this represents my experience with this’ and everyone’s really deep and I’m just like ‘I’m just going to make something,'” she says.

Moran spent time living on a school bus in Central America where she says she ate a lot of guacamole, and says if she had to connect this art to something that experience would be it.

“But is that why I did it?” says Moran. ” I don’t think so. Seemed like a good, fun fun idea that I just had to do.”

Moran has crocheted more than just food however. The Fernie based artist says she’s also crocheted a 1987 Bob Dylan poster, a recreation as she calls it.

The Guacamole Series will have it’s grand opening from 7 pm to 9 pm Thursday July 29 and run until August 23.

