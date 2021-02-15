New Cowichan Secondary one step closer with RFP

A new Cowichan Secondary School has taken another step towards getting shovels in the ground.

The Board of Education for the Cowichan Valley School District issued a Request for Proposals for the new Cowichan Secondary School Replacement Project, they announced in a press release.

The RFP was issued last week to three proponents, all of whom were successful in the board’s Request for Qualifications process late last year. The three proponents who are being invited into the RFP process are: Yellowridge Design Build Ltd.; Kinetic Construction Ltd.; and Urban One Builders.

“The Board of Education is excited to be issuing our Request for Proposals for our new Cowichan Secondary School to these three well-qualified companies,” said Candace Spilsbury, chair of the Board of Education for the Cowichan Valley School District. “It has been hard work to get to this stage in the process, and we thank our whole team for their excellent work. We are looking forward to seeing the visionary designs that our three proponents will bring to us for consideration.”

The issuing of the RFP is a significant milestone in the project, the press release said. Using the information contained in the RFP, the three companies are now able to begin the process to create designs for the new Cowichan Secondary School.

The Cowichan Secondary School Replacement Project was announced in December, 2019, and much work has occurred since that time, the release said. The new school will be built for 1,100 students and is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2024 at a cost of $82.1 million.

