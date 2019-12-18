New Cowichan Secondary coming, province announces

After over a decade of waiting, thousands of Cowichan students can look forward to a new, seismically safe Cowichan Secondary school that will benefit the community for generations.

“Every student deserves to learn in a quality school that will protect them in an earthquake,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “Cowichan Valley families have had to live with the fact that their school was deemed unsafe 15 years ago. That’s why our government has acted quickly to provide Cowichan Valley students with a new facility that fits 21st-century learning in a seismically safe environment.”

The Government of B.C. is providing $79.9 million to replace Cowichan Secondary as part of the Province’s Seismic Mitigation Program. The Cowichan Valley School District is providing $2.2 million.

“After many years of advocating by our community for a new Cowichan Secondary school, I’m thrilled that a new modern school for our students is finally on the way,” said Sonia Furstenau, MLA for Cowichan Valley. “The school district, Cowichan Tribes, local governments, Vancouver Island University, parents and students created a vision for a school that will benefit families in our community for decades to come.”

The new, seismically safe school will have capacity for 1,100 students, eliminating the need for portables. It will include a new sports field and neighbourhood learning centre, and will be built on the Cowichan Place property next to Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan campus. The new school is expected to be ready for students in September 2023.