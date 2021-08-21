New COVID-19 restrictions affect City facilities

City of Cranbrook must follow the mandates from Interior Health.

Interior Health is implementing several new health measures following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the entire health region.

Interior Health announced that as of 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021:

• Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces for people 12 years and older

• Low-intensity indoor group exercise is permitted to a maximum 10 people per class while high-intensity indoor group exercise is not permitted

• Outdoor group exercise is permitted up to 50 people per class

Effective at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, Interior Health also announced:

• Gatherings in vacation rentals are limited to five guests or one additional household

• Indoor personal gatherings are limited to ten guests or one other household

• Outdoor personal gatherings (e.g. birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties) are limited to no more than 50 people

• Organized indoor gatherings (e.g. weddings, funerals, seated events) are limited to 50 people, and outdoors gatherings are limited to 100 people, both requiring a COVID-19 safety plan

As a result of the new health measures, the City must follow the mandates from Interior Health.

All City-owned and operated facilities including City Hall, Western Financial Place, the Cranbrook Public Library, and Cranbrook Memorial Arena, will require anyone over the age of 12 to wear a mask.

The public is still allowed and welcome to enjoy City parks and greenspaces. That includes, but is not limited to; Idlewild Park, Moir Park, Rotary Park, the Cranbrook Dog Park, the Skateboard Park and more, as long as outdoor gathering limits are met.

According to Interior Health, the latest health measures will remain in effect until the end of September and once the health region experiences lower COVID-19 case counts and higher vaccination rates.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated, the public can either call 1-833-838-2323, register online at http://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, or visit the local Service BC officer.

To learn more about Interior Health’s announcement made on Friday, August 20, 2021, visit https://www.interiorhealth.ca/AboutUs/MediaCentre/NewsReleases/Documents/New%20health%20measures%20introduced%20for%20all%20Interior%20Health%20region.pdf

Cranbrook Townsman