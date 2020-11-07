New COVID-19 outbreak at The Residence in Mission

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Mission retirement home.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday, Nov. 7, that an outbreak had taken place at The Residence of Mission, a site adjacent to Mission Memorial Hospital.

Henry made the announcement while announcing new regional restrictions in the Lower Mainland to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. She did not disclose the number of cases connected to the outbreak.

RELATED: Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Abbotsford News