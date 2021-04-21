New COVID-19 exposures reported at Colwood middle school

People may bave been exposed on April 7 to 15

A new round of COVID-19 exposures has been reported at Dunsmuir Middle School, with potential exposure dates on April 7 to 15. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

A new round of COVID-19 exposures has been reported at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood.

Students and staff who were in the building on April 7 to 15 may have been exposed to the virus, but only those who are contacted directly by Island Health will be required to self-isolate.

This is the second time Dunsmuir has reported cases in the last month. The first time, potential exposure dates included March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

Island Health has advised parents that they should keep their children home from school if they are displaying even only mild symptoms of the virus. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

There are eight other Greater Victoria schools currently listed on the exposures page, including David Cameron Elementary, Ecole Victor-Brodeur, Esquimalt High School, Glanford Middle School, Edward Milne Community School, Frank Hobbs Elementary, Victoria High School and Mount Douglas Secondary School. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their list exposure date.

A full list of current and archived school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

