New COVID-19 exposures at two Maple Ridge schools

Two more schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District have exposures to COVID-19.

There were confirmed cases of the virus at both Blue Mountain elementary on April 6 and c’usqunela elementary on April 7, 8 and 9.

Fraser Health updates a list with the notification information of possible exposures to COVID-19 within schools in the Fraser Health region. The health authority says it is providing this information so school staff, students and parents can be assured that public health is following up in their community and exposure risks are being mitigated. With the two new schools added, there were eight schools on the list from School District 42, and one private school, Maple Ridge Christian School.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News