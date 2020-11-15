New COVID-19 exposure notices for two Abbotsford schools

This is the third reported case at Eugene Reimer middle school

Two more Abbotsford schools have had COVID-19 exposures. For one of the schools, it’s the third time exposure notices have been sent to parents.

Fraser Health’s website reports recent exposures at Dave Kandal Elementary and Eugene Reimer Middle School.

The Eugene Reimer case has an exposure date of Nov. 9. the Dave Kandal case had exposures on Nov. 4, 5 and 6.

This is the third exposure case at Eugene Reimer. That school had an exposure on Oct. 5, then again on Oct. 26 and 27.

An “exposure event” is defined on the health authority’s website as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.”

Such exposure cases usually mean there isn’t evidence of transmission at the school.

“Exposure events” are the most contained of such classifications, followed by “cluster events” (two or more individuals are infected), and “outbreak events” (infection and transmission are widespread).

If parents do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school.

The Abbotsford School district recently posted to their website a long explainer by Superintendent Dr. Kevin Godden called “understanding COVID-19 Exposures in Abbotsford Schools” for parents who might have questions upon receiving an exposure notice.

“If a school community member were to test positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health would initiate their contract tracing process to determine if additional individuals may have been exposed and possibly provide them direction on whether to isolate or seek testing,” Godden wrote.

-with files from Patrick Penner

Abbotsford News