New COVID-19 cases increase again in northwest B.C.

Terrace and Kitimat both saw increases in new COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, according to British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data.

There were 23 new cases in the Terrace local health area (LHA) over that time, an increase from 17 the week before.

Kitimat recorded 12 new cases, up from three in the previous week (Sept. 5 to Sept. 11). Both Kitimat and Terrace’s average daily rate of new cases is in the 10.1 to 15 per 100,000 people category.

Meanwhile, Smithers saw 74 new cases reported in the LHA, down from 117 the week before.

Prince Rupert, Nisga’a and Upper Skeena LHAs all recorded more new cases. There were six new cases in Prince Rupert, 17 in Upper Skeena, and three in the Nisga’a LHA.

The BCCDC figures for the Nass Valley may differ from the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority’s statistics because of differences in the way those organizations report cases.

There were no new cases on Haida Gwaii or in the Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek LHA.

Farther east, there were 15 new cases in Burns Lake, 69 in Nechako and 271 in Prince George.

According to the BCCDC, as of Sept. 21, Kitimat has hit 81 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while Terrace is just over 70 per cent.

See the two-dose list below, per cent change from the previous week is indicated by brackets:

Kitimat — 81 per cent (+1)

Haida Gwaii — 80 per cent (+2)

Prince Rupert — 75 per cent (+2)

Nisga’a — 75 per cent (+1)

Upper Skeena — 70 per cent (+2)

Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek — 73 per cent (+3)

Terrace — 71 per cent (+1)

Smithers — 64 per cent (+2)

Province-wide, the vaccination rate for people aged 12 and older with second doses has reached 79.7 per cent.

In Terrace and Kitimat, Northern Health is booking vaccine appointments for first and second doses.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit the Northern Health website or call 1-833-838-2323.

—With files from Tom Fletcher

Terrace Standard