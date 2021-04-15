New COVID-19 cases in Terrace area remain steady

There were 14 new cases in the Terrace area between April 4 and April 10, 2021

There were 14 new COVID-19 cases in the Terrace local health area (LHA) between April 4 and April 10, according to the latest data published by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). That is the same number of new cases as the previous week.

The new figures keep the Terrace (LHA) at an average daily rate of 5.1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people.

There were three new cases in the Nass Valley. Those BCCDC figures for the Nass Valley may not match numbers self-reported by the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority (NVHA), due to differences in how the two organizations track cases.

In the Prince Rupert LHA there were 27 new cases, zero on Haida Gwaii, and 12 in the Kitimat LHA. Prince Rupert and Nisga’a are the only northwest LHAs have an average daily rate of greater than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

As of April 13, there have been 20 total cases of COVID-19 variants recorded in the Northern Health Authority. Eighteen of those cases are the B.1.1.7 variant which first emerged in the United Kingdom. There has been one case of the P.1 variant associated with Brazil and one case of the B.1.351 variant which originated in South Africa.

The BCCDC listed a COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight 3106 from Terrace to Vancouver on April 9. Rows 11-17 were affected.

All adults in Terrace are eligible to register to book an appointment at Terrace’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic. After registering, the provincial government will contact people with information about booking an appointment. For the latest information on booking a vaccine appointment, visit Northern Health’s website.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said on April 15 that 1.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in B.C., with 87,899 of those being second doses. That translates to about 25 per cent of the population vaccinated with the first dose.

Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s patient care unit on Mar. 29. There have been three lab-confirmed cases among patients, and one staff case. Northern Health also declared a second outbreak at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on April 4. Five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the West Pod.

-With Files from Katya Slepian

