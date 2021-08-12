New COVID-19 cases in northwest B.C. on the rise

Second dose vaccination rate in much of northwest below provincial average

COVID-19 cases in the northwest increased in each local health area (LHA) except for Kitimat, Nisga’a and Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

Terrace recorded three new cases, up from two the week before (July 25 to 31). In the previous British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) report, Nisga’a, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii, Upper Skeena and Smithers LHAs all reported zero new cases. But from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 there were two cases in Prince Rupert, two in Smithers, one in Upper Skeena and one on Haida Gwaii.

There was no change in Kitimat, with that LHA reporting two new cases.

The new cases put most northwest LHAs in the 0.1 to 5 cases per 100,000 people category. The highest per-capita rate in Northern Health is the Nechako LHA, which reported 24 new COVID-19 cases.

Terrace’s second dose vaccination rate for people over 12-years-old sits at 63 per cent. According to the BCCDC, as of August 12, Terrace’s two-dose vaccination rate is relatively low compared to other LHAs in the northwest.

See the list below:

Kitimat — 72 per cent

Haida Gwaii — 74 per cent

Prince Rupert — 68 per cent

Nisga’a — 67 per cent

Upper Skeena — 65 per cent

Snow Country – Stikine – Telegraph Creek — 57 per cent

Terrace — 63 per cent

Smithers — 56 per cent

Province wide, vaccination rates for people aged 12 and older have reached 82.2 per cent for first doses and 71.1 for second doses.

Northern Health is holding vaccine clinics each Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Kitimat General Hospital’s multi-purpose room for booked appointments.

In Terrace, Northern Health is booking vaccine appointments at the Terrace Health Centre for first and second doses.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit the Northern Health website or call the provincial call centre at 1-833-838-2323.

Terrace Standard