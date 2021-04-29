New COVID-19 cases drop in the Terrace area

Terrace falls to an average daily rate of 0.1 to 5 cases per 100,000 people

There were seven new COVID-19 cases in the Terrace local health area (LHA) between April 18 and April 24, according to the latest data published by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). That is a decrease of 22 new cases compared to the previous week.

The new figures lowers the Terrace (LHA) to an average daily rate of 0.1-5 cases per 100,000 people.

There were four new cases in the Nass Valley. Those BCCDC figures for the Nass Valley may not match numbers self-reported by the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority (NVHA), due to differences in how the two organizations track cases.

In the Prince Rupert LHA there were two new cases, zero on Haida Gwaii, five in Smithers and 10 in the Kitimat LHA. The Nisga’a LHA is the only northwest LHA have an average daily rate of greater than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

The BCCDC listed a COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada/Jazz flight 8245 from Terrace to Vancouver on April 11. Rows 1-7 were affected.

Northern Health has not listed any new COVID-19 exposures at Terrace area schools since it posted exposures for both Thornhill Elementary School and Thornhill Primary School between April 13 and April 15. Cassie Hall Elementary School has exposures listed for April 5 and April 6, and April 12 to April 16.

All adults in Terrace over the age of 18 are eligible to register to book an appointment at Terrace’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic. After registering, the provincial government will contact people with information about booking an appointment. For the latest information on booking a vaccine appointment, visit Northern Health’s website.

Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s patient care unit on Mar. 29. There have been three lab-confirmed cases among patients, and one staff case. Those cases are considered recovered.

Northern Health also declared a second outbreak at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on April 4. Five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the West Pod resulting in one death and the other four cases are considered recovered.

