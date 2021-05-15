New COVID-19 case at Aldergrove Community Secondary School

Fifth report in less than two weeks

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at Aldergrove Community Secondary School, the fifth in just under two weeks.

A notice went out Friday, May 14, to parents, saying a person with the coronovirus was at the school on May 7, and “has been isolated.”

The advisory said a public health risk assessment was underway and parents may receive further instructions.

Notices for the school were previously issued on May 3, 4, 5 and 6 according to the Fraser Health Authority’s online school exposure list.

As of Saturday, May 15, 11 schools in Langley, nine in the school district and two independent schools, had recently reported COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, May 14, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported 494 new cases.

Most were in the Fraser Health region, which recorded 288.

There were 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 33 in the Interior Health region, and 25 in the Northern Health region.

Currently there are 387 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C., 141 of whom are in intensive care.

Canada’s chief public health officer said the country may have “passed the peak” of the third wave, as average daily COVID-19 case counts dropped to fewer than 7,000 for the first time since April.

Dr. Theresa Tam said nearly 50 per cent of adults have at least one vaccine dose.

