New court date set for men charged in South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong scheduled to make next appearance Dec. 5

Court proceedings against two men charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Hells Angels member at a South Surrey Starbucks earlier this year have been put over until next month.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong, both from Edmonton and born in 1998, made a brief appearance via video link in Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Their case has been pushed back to Dec. 5. A preliminary hearing has yet to be set.

The two men were arrested after Hells Angel Surminder ‘Ali’ Grewal, 43, was shot dead at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, while sitting in a blue Dodge Viper that was stopped in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. Powery-Hooker and De Jong were arrested later the same day.

