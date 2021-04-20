New connector road in Sardis opened to traffic

Kosumi Street was named to honour roots of Japanese-Canadian family that settled in Chilliwack

Kosumi Street in the Sardis neighbourhood of Chilliwack was opened to traffic on April 14, 2021. (City of Chilliwack)

Kosumi Street, the new connector road between Alder and Webb avenues in Sardis, is now open to traffic.

Contractors completed most of the road project last December, according to City of Chilliwack updates, with final paving deferred until spring due to weather delays.

Kosumi Street, the new road that connects Alder and Webb Avenues, is open! Learn more about this project at https://t.co/DcK4N9JzQI #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/IiR4riQlu6 — City of Chilliwack (@City_Chilliwack) April 14, 2021

The suggestion of “Kosumi” for the street name came from City of Chilliwack’s heritage advisory committee, and it honours the journey of a Japanese-Canadian family that arrived in Chilliwack in 1924. They brainstormed a range of name suggestions with historical ties to Chilliwack including: Cannery, Chambers, Ball, Kelly, Sicker, Isfeld, before settling on Kosumi.

“Acknowledging that each name had merit, committee members noted that this was an opportunity to acknowledge Chilliwack’s diverse historical background, honouring the name of a Japanese-Canadian family whose history in the community dates back to 1924, and who were moved to a relocation camp in 1942; finally returning to Sardis in 1949 to work at Orion Bowman before retiring in 1955.”

The road construction project included almost 120 metres of new road complete with paving, drainage, water main, street trees, streetlights, curb and sidewalk within the available road allowance.

“This new road connection was a recommendation of the Alder Neighbourhood Plan,” according to city files on the project. “This new road allows for better connectivity and access to the Alder Avenue area.”

RELATED: Street name honours Japanese-Canadian family

RELATED: Kosumi family members thrilled with street name

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress