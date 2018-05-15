New condos proposed for empty lot in old Maple Ridge

Will connect Fraser Street to 224th Street

A new 130-unit building is proposed on 224th Street. (Contributed)

A new condo project is being pitched to improve the Port Haney area of Maple Ridge.

But it will have to pay another $403,000 in new charges now that the city’s community amenity contribution has kicked into downtown developments.

The contribution requires developers to pay $3,100 for each apartment to help pay for city recreational services or projects. However, after changes made late last year, fees from such downtown projects will go into a new affordable housing fund that the city will use in partnering with other agencies.

Council last week sent the proposal, for an empty lot at 224th and Fraser streets, to a public hearing, but not without some comments.

Coun. Craig Speirs wanted more than five suites to have more than three bedrooms. But Coun. Gordy Robson countered that people are also looking for one-bedroom suites.

A total of 76 one-bedroom suites, 49 two-bedroom suites and five three-bedroom suites fronting on to Fraser Street are part of the project.

And Coun. Kiersten Duncan asked about the provision of rental and or accessible suites.

“There is such a need in this community for rental housing, and adaptive housing and age-in-place housing,” Duncan said.

The complex will have four electric vehicle parking stalls, but Coun. Bob Masse said Maple Ridge is “way behind the curve on that,” noting Burnaby requires every unit to have a pre-wired EV connection.

Staff are currently working on a bylaw that will set out EV parking provisions in new developments. Bicycle parking is also included, with 32 long-term and 38 spots provided.

The building would feature a stepped design, with three storeys on the east of the project, which is adjacent to Fraser Street. A central courtyard would also be included.

Previous story
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge
Next story
UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Just Posted

The Editor’s Desk: Surviving the Cone Zone

 

Surrey teen wins national spelling bee

  • 23 hours ago

 

Nanaimo cannot require cameras inside taxi cabs

 

More than 50 per cent of snowpack left to melt

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Man survives fall from Royston train trestle

    A man survived a fall off a trestle Monday evening south of Courtenay. Rescuers discovered him at the bottom of a riverbed about two feet from the water.

  • Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

    From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

  • Old Langley legion hall demolished, making room for family condos

    Five-storey condominium buildings will replace the veteran's hall by 2020.

  • UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

  • Fraser River at Quesnel upgraded to Flood Watch

    River Forecast Centre is monitoring the river closely as temperatures remain high

  • Spike in thefts from vehicles in Duncan, North Cowichan, RCMP warn

    Police seek help from community

  • Acessible playground for Grassy

    New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide