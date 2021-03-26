New Comox-Toronto flight set to land at YQQ in June

The announcement follows WestJet's planned resumption of service to the Atlantic provinces

In anticipation of a relaxation of travel restrictions in the summer, WestJet announced Friday a new route from the Comox Valley Airport.

Beginning June 26, travellers will be able to fly from Comox direct to Toronto weekly (Saturday). The new route was announced as part of 11 new domestic routes across western Canada and will offer nonstop services for 15 communities across Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

“We are at an inflection point; one that is buoyed by the rollout of vaccines, months of learning how to take appropriate precautions, and a view to Canada’s beautiful summer months that allows us to spend more time outdoors,” said Ed Sims, president of WestJet and CEO in a release.

For YQQ, the flight marks the first-long haul domestic service for the airport, and Mike Atkins, CEO of the Comox Valley Airport said he couldn’t be more pleased.

“The increasingly successful vaccine rollout allows us to envision the lifting of travel restrictions, and this new route will aid in us reconnecting with friends and family back east.”

The announcement follows WestJet’s planned resumption of service to the Atlantic provinces. With the addition of the new city pairings, the airport is cautiously optimistic that the tourism sector and broader economy will be able to benefit from the new capacity as soon as domestic travel restrictions are lifted.

