New commander for White Rock RCMP

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has taken command of the White Rock RCMP detachment. (Contributed photo)

White Rock RCMP has a new leader.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls took over command of the detachment on Monday (Nov. 18), a news release from the City of White Rock announced that evening.

According to the release, Pauls has been a Mountie for 15 years, most recently as strategic planning commander for the Surrey detachment, and as a member of the Surrey Contract Management Project Team. He has a degree in psychology and a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Pauls’ career with the RCMP started in Salmon Arm and Alexis Creek. He moved to the Kamloops RCMP general investigation section in 2009, in the area of drug and property crime. While in Kamloops, he helped establish a police-mental health crisis car, the release adds.

Promoted to corporal in 2013, Pauls moved to the Mission detachment and served as commander of the general investigation section. The release notes he was an expert in providing provincial-court testimony in the area of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

In White Rock, Pauls is taking over from Sgt. Rob Dixon, who has been acting commander of the seaside detachment for the past several months, during the recruitment for a commander. Dixon oversaw such initiatives as volunteer patrols, Speed Watch, Stop Watch, community engagement, crime prevention and waterfront enforcement.

Previously, Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton led the detachment.

READ MORE: New top cop for White Rock

tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter