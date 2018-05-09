New clean air bylaw adopted in Revelstoke

Smoking of all kinds is now banned in city owned and operated parks and trails.

Revelstoke City Council adopted a clean air bylaw yesterday now that it has been approved by the Interior Health Authority.

The amendment to the bylaw includes prohibiting cannabis, e-cigarettes, activated e-cigarettes, e-substances and tobacco and vapour products. It also expanded non-smoking areas to include city owned or operated parks and trails.

However, public roads and parking lots located within a park, the campground area of a park and the ceremonial use of tobacco are exempt from the bylaw.

Along with newly adopted clean air bylaw comes amendments to the municipal ticket information system to allow for bylaw enforcement.

Smoking inside a community facility, in a park, in a city cemetery, in a transit shelter or within the buffer zone or at a special event will result in a $200 fine, which will be reduced to $100 if paid within 30 days.

Anyone caught removing or destroying a posted notice will receive a $300 fine, reduced to $150 if paid within 30 days.

Revelstoke Municipal Ticket Information System bylaw ammendment by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

