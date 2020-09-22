New City of Trail bylaw officer

Calvin Heighton joined the municipal team at the end of August

The City of Trail announced on Friday the appointment of Calvin Heighton as the new municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officer.

Heighton joined the team on Aug. 24, and brings extensive bylaw knowledge from his experience working with the District of Coldstream and the City of Vernon.

“I strive to have a strong rapport with the members of the community,” said Heighton. “I hope to achieve this with my knowledge and experience with regulatory bylaws, compliance letters, responding to concerns, and communicating with the public. I also look forward to getting to know my colleagues and learning more about Trail.”

Heighton works out of city hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and works directly with the Traffic Bylaw Officer and members of the city’s administration team.

The public can get in touch with him at 250.364.0833 or via email at bylaws@trail.ca.

An online form to report bylaw concerns is also available at on the city’s website, trail.ca/Bylaws.

About the City of Trail’s Bylaw Enforcement Department

The City of Trail Bylaw Enforcement Department provides a variety of services related to regulatory issues.

Bylaw officers work primarily on a reactive, complaint-driven basis and are committed to the delivery of professional bylaw enforcement in a timely and effective manner in accordance with council direction.

The Bylaw Enforcement Department attempts to gain compliance first through education and communication; and, when required, through enforcement actions such as issuing tickets or seeking stronger legal solutions.

The department’s primary goals are public safety; maintaining community standards that contribute to improving the quality of life in Trail; and, managing behavioural and nuisance issues to promote a harmonious living environment.

