New CIHL team being built with players from Vanderhoof and Fort St. James

Vanderhoofians are organizing a new team to play in the Central Interior Hockey League.

Michael Simoes, one of many working on the organizational aspect of building a team, said that CIHL currently has seven teams including Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, Hazelton, Smithers, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

So players from Vanderhoof and Fort St. James will form one team and participate in the league as the Nechako North Stars Senior AA.

Currently they have ten people working towards building the team, Simoes said. “We almost have a full executive! Piers Egan has been involved every step of the way.”

The idea is to get a team back into action at that level for both Vanderhoof and Fort St. James, and to be a good example for the youth on-and-off the ice, he said.

In the short time that they have been working towards building this team, the community has been very supportive, Simoes said.

“People are excited to have a high level of senior hockey back at the arena and a local team to cheer for.”

If you are interested in getting some more information about the team or want to be a volunteer for them, they have a Facebook page titled Nechako North Stars Senior AA .

Simoes who coaches a team in Vanderhoof himself says he loves everything about hockey.

“The game itself is great, but there is so much more to it. The way it brings people together, the lessons of teamwork and responsibility, and most of all the relationships made through it. Hockey teaches lessons that can’t be learnt anywhere else.”

Once the Nechako North Stars Senior AA is officially in the league, they will start regular season play in October this year.

As the season is 16 games long, they would have 8 home games, with four played in Vanderhoof and four in Fort St. James.

