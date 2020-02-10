New choir group for young children in Vanderhoof

The Honey Beams director Emily Hobson says collaborations from the community made her dream possible

A new choir group supported by the Nechako Community Arts Council is being formed in Vanderhoof.

The Omineca Express reached out to the director of The Honey Beams, Emily Hobson to know more about the children’s choir. She has led to adult choirs in the past, in Williams Lake and Houston.

Hobson said she has always been passionate about starting a children’s choir. As she has lived in Vanderhoof for many years, she formed connections which have led to collaborations in starting the new choir.

And one such connection is Swan Kiezebrink, piano teacher and owner of Swan’s Music studio in Vanderhoof who will be the piano player for The Honey Beams.

“Swan is an accomplished piano teacher in Vanderhoof and we are immensely fortunate to have her as part of our group,” Hobson said.

The Nechako Community Arts Council be supporting the choir group as treasurers.

This group is for children who are 8 – 12 years old. Hobson said that once the choir is in full swing, she hopes to start a singing and dancing group for younger children.

The director’s first focus with the choir will be develop the connectedness within the group.

“I will be teaching foundations of music and vocal technique. Eventually we will hold concerts for fundraising.”

The group will perform at places like the Stuart Nechako Manor, Farmer’s Market and local schools.

“I plan to do fun things with the kids as well, like go to the pool or have a games night once a month,” she added.

The first meet and greet for The Honey Beams is on Feb. 24 from 6:30 pm – 8 pm at the NVSS Band room. The choir group will meet every Monday (excluding holidays) at 6:30 pm until the end of June.

Interested parents can email emily.hobson@alumni.unbc.ca or checkout The Honey Beams Facebook page for more information.

“The Honey Beams is fortunate to have many supporters from the community. There are wonderful talented musicians and singers who have offered to help us on our journey, including Russell Larden, Jacquie McLeod and many others,” Hobson said.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter